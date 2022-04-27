JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beyond #1 Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
Zion Johnson played his final three collegiate seasons in Chestnut Hill after beginning his collegiate career at Davidson.
He was an All-ACC selection each season, never once missing a game. Johnson played left guard two seasons and left tackle the third season – two positions the Jaguars may have to fill, depending on the decisions they make in free agency. Johnson projects as a guard at the next level, given his limited frame (6’3’’, 316 pounds).
Johnson is best in pass protection but is still an above average run blocker; scouts believe he has plug-and-play potential because of his consistency.
Johnson also projects in a zone-run scheme; with Phil Rauscher taking over the Jaguars’ offensive line, many believe that is the scheme the Jaguars will curtail their offense to.
A two-time team captain, Johnson also excels in the classroom, earning the prestigious Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award from the ACC.