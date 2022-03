For his career, McBride caught 10 touchdowns and recorded 2,100 receiving yards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2021 John Mackey Award winner, McBride was a unanimous All-American this fall, the first in Colorado State’s history.

He excels primarily as a pass catcher, hauling in 90 passes for 1,121 yards in 2021, although he only scored one touchdown last fall.

