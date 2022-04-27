Beyond # 1: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Australia native and IMG Academy product didn’t start playing football competitively until 2017.
He led IMG to an undefeated season that same year and was selected to the Under Armour All America Game.
At 6’8’’, 380 pounds, Faalele has size that simply can’t be taught.
He opted out of the 2020 season but returned to become an All-Big Ten First Team performer, starting 12 of 13 games at right tackle. Faalele even rushed for one touchdown his senior year against West Virginia.
For his career, Faalele started 31 of the 34 games. Minnesota was 23-11 when he played.
Scouts believe Faalele is just scratching the surface, particularly when it comes to blocking. Given he grew up playing rugby, there’s still room for growth; the question is, are the Jaguars in a position to take time to develop him?