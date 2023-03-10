Ben Griffin's journey from quitting golf to making the cut at THE PLAYERS

A generous donation from a sponsor got Griffin back into golf and he has made the most of his second chance at chasing his dream.

Example video title will go here for this video

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ben Griffin didn't think he'd ever play professional golf again.

"It's definitely surreal to look back at where I was probably 20 months ago and not thinking I was going to be a professional golfer ever again," Griffin said.

Roughly two years ago, the financial burden of grinding on mini tours with no success began to be too much for Griffin.

"I was fully dedicated to not playing golf again. I didn't want to. I was enjoying working and having fun on the weekends and not having to think about the grind or anything like that," Griffin said.

Griffin was working as a mortgage loan officer in Chapel Hill, North Carolina when one day he had an epiphany.

"Kind of a moment hit me when my grandpa passed away and when I accidentally drove to the office wearing, or excuse me drove to the golf course wearing my work clothes. I was like, 'oh, maybe this is some sort of sign from someone up above telling me that I need to play golf," Griffin said.

Shortly after that, Griffin received the backing of a generous sponsor which allowed him to get back to chasing his dream.

"My sponsor Doug Sieg with Lord Abbett was gracious enough to get me back and cover my expenses and it kind of just all clicked into gear and it was kind of pedal to the medal," Griffin said.

Griffin played his way into the final stage of Q-School and earned Korn Ferry Tour status.

He played well on the Korn Ferry Tour gaining enough points to graduate and earn his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season.

"That break allowed me to regain some light and some spark in my game to try to give it another chase and give it another run and so just blessed to be here at THE PLAYERS," Griffin said.

Griffin, who lives and trains up in St. Simons Island, has six top 25's and only two missed cuts in his rookie season.

He's hoping his recent momentum carries him to a win at THE PLAYERS.

"For me when I'm on the golf course, it's just about making birdies. I'm not too worried about anything else, just trying to compete against the best in the world and see where my name stacks up," Griffin said.