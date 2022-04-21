Belief, high expectations leading No. 7 JU men's lacrosse to best season in program history

The Dolphins have beaten powerhouse programs such as Duke and Denver this season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville men's lacrosse is the only Division I lacrosse program in the state and it's doing a pretty good job representing the sunshine state.

The Dolphins are in the midst of their best season in school history. JU enters their final week of the regular season ranked No. 7 in the country.

JU has knocked off powerhouse programs such as Duke and Denver this season.

Head coach, John Galloway is in his sixth season at the school and says his team's rise has been a slow and steady one.

It was just a matter of time for JU to join college lacrosse's elite class.

"It's also the guys behind me, it's our players. We are a player led culture our seniors and our fifth year seniors they show up on a daily basis expecting to win those games," Galloway said.

"You can't beat a Duke unless you truly believe in it and sometimes it's a little bit of being crazy you know we talk about being a little bit crazy in our expectations and until you have those for yourself the reality of winning those games is really difficult," Galloway said.