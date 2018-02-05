Houston Astros pitcher Ken Giles is clearly his own biggest critic.

The relief pitcher gave up a three-run homer to New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the top of the ninth inning in a 4-0 loss on Tuesday night. He was pulled from the game after giving up the fourth earned run of the inning, according to USA Today.

After blowing a scoreless game in the final inning, Giles blew up his own face with a mean self-inflicted right hook. He then threw things around in the dugout. It was a sight to be seen (h/t Deadspin on Facebook.)

