The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has officially announced its 2019 schedule and there are 70 home games you can attend.

It'll begin with their home opener on Thursday, April 4 against the Jackson Generals.

Fans can enter to win 2019 season tickets and view a full schedule of home games here. Individual game tickets will go on sale in March.

All the information you need about purchasing tickets and ticket policy can be found here.

