The Brooks' Ballers are just like any other basketball team: all they want is a shot.

"We've been working all summer, all off-season," head coach Randy Pullings said. "Conditioning. In the heat. In the cold."

"Coach has been harping on us all year that this opportunity may never come again," captain Matt Sechrist added. "As long as I've been playing the sport, this is my very first time going to the National tournament."

The Ballers will head to Chicago on April 4th for the 2019 Adult Division National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. They're seeded eighth -- as Sechrist puts it, they're "underrated" -- but have high expectations in their first appearance.

Still, this one goes beyond wins and losses.

"I want them to experience winning at the level they're at and be the best at whatever it is that they're doing," Pullings said. "Being in the wheelchair, sometimes, you tend to mark down all the losses.

I want them to get something in the win column."

The 13-member team ranges in age from 15-years old to 62-years old. It includes wrestling coaches, former military personnel, and even former a former Jaguar, Richard Collier.

The former offensive tackle was paralyzed from the waist down after a 2008 shooting and lost his left leg. He was apprehensive to get involved with Brooks Adaptive Sports Program, but has now been a member for seven years.

"It gives people a voice," Collier said. "So many people are looked over or not paid attention to as much in the disability community. And [Brooks] gives them a platform to do things most people don't really think about."

Pullings adds: "Being in a wheelchair, you always think about the things you can't do.

"Brooks opened my eyes to all the things you can do."

If you would like more information about Brooks' free, multi-sport program open to anyone on the First Coast living with a disability, please call 904-345-7314.