Baldwin softball nervous, excited, as it plays for its first ever trip to the state semifinals

The Indians last made a regional final appearance in 2013. It was head coach Jennifer Shields' first season leading the program.

BALDWIN, Florida — Thursday will be a bit of a full circle moment for Baldwin softball coach, Jennifer Shields.

The Indians head coach will lead her team into the 3A regional championship game against Keystone Heights with the school's first trip to state semifinals on the line.

A decade ago, Shields had the same opportunity in her first year, but came up short.

"I'm really excited, obviously nervous...a lot of these girls I've been with for a few years. It's very special trying to get it done with this group it's a great group of kids," Shields said.

For the players it's a chance to cement their legacy as the first group of players to get over the hump.

"I think most of everyone is pretty nervous because we want to be able to move on, but I think we're excited to play as a team and excited to get the chance,"

"There's a lot of people coming out tomorrow our small town and I think the atmosphere is going to be really good,"

Baldwin takes on Keystone Heights Thursday at 7 p.m. at Baldwin High School.