JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Watching the Baldwin Indians this season has been like watching poetry in motion

"It's a chaotic piece. To everybody else, it's like 'is he supposed to do that?' But in our head, yes, he's supposed to do that," Richie Coffey, senior wide receiver, explained. .

The Indians' have been the City of Jacksonville's best statistical offense for much of the season. After a 5-5, 2017 campaign, Baldwin stormed to a 7-0 record to begin this year. It's their best start since the mid-1960s.

And the conductor behind this offensive machine?

"Oh it's Gavin," Steve Shields, the Indians' head coach, said, referencing the team's senior quarterback, Gavin Screws. "He's the guy that gets us into the right reads, the right throws, hits the spots, makes the plays."

"Really, he's just working on his craft all the time," Christian Sanderson, senior wide receiver, said. "I don't know a time when Gavin's not working on his craft."

But football isn't Screws' only "craft." And the offense isn't the only thing Screws can "conduct."

Earlier this year, Screws and his younger sister, Aleah, took second-place at the District Fine Arts Festival, advancing to Nationals. The duet is now ranked in the Top-30 nationally.

"Believe it or not, that was our first time competing together," Screws said.

Until recently, many of Screws' teammates didn't know about his "secret talent."

"Everyone knew [Aleah] had the pipes. I kinda kept it on the low.

"Pressure wise, I think it's helped me a lot because I play in front of our whole congregation, and then I come out here and play in front of our whole school," Screws said.

With over 2,000 total yards and 20+ touchdowns through eight games, it's safe to say Screws has been the "beat" to this offensive symphony.

And this season, the Indians have been perfectly in-sync.

