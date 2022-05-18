Baldwin football looking to cement expectations after earning first playoff win in program history last season

The Indians have a young upstart roster that features a quarterback competition heading into the 2022 season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It took 60 plus years, but Baldwin football finally won its first playoff game in program history last year.

"Monkey off the back really, you know you're not used to making it, you want to get better. If you're not getting better then you're kind of getting worse, don't want to be stagnant," Indians head coach, Robert Shields, said.

Shields and the Indians are taking the momentum of last year's playoff win over Marianna into this season.

Baldwin has a young roster that features a quarterback competition between Carnell Bowens and Jalen Hitchens and a burgeoning offensive line.

The Indians will face Englewood in their spring game Thursday night.