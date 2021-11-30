Baker County prepares for state semifinal against Central

The 17 seniors say there's nothing they would want more than to give Baker County the thrill of the town shutting down to cheer the Wildcats.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Wildcats are headed to the FHSAA football state semifinals for only the second time in program history.

The 11-2 Wildcats will head down to Miami to face Central Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Most of the current team wasn't on the 2017 squad that made it to the state championship game, but they were living in the county and remember how the town shut down for the game.