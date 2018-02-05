What if baseball had a tournament where the Jumbo Shrimp could play the New York Yankees in a single-elimination format?

That is the equivalent of the path that the Jacksonville Armada soccer team is starting this Sunday at 7 p.m. at Southern Oak Stadium (JU's soccer field) when they take on Villages FC in a play-in game of the U.S. Open Cup.

"Just like the FA Cup in England where you can have a small town in the middle of nowhere with 300 fans, they can work themselves up to play in the great arenas of English football, we have that opportunity here in the United States through the U.S. Open Cup," said Nathan Walter, President and General Manager of the Armada.

A win Sunday would put the Armada in a first-round matchup against SIMA Aguilas in Monteverde (near Orlando) on Wednesday, May 9. Another win would mean the Armada advances to play an old North American Soccer League nemesis.

"If we win the first round, we bring Tampa Bay Rowdies to Jacksonville in the second round, which is the game that we all want and we are going to work very hard to achieve," Walter said.

The Rowdies are one of several former NASL foes now playing in the United Soccer League, considered one step below Major League Soccer. The Armada are joining former NASL members Miami FC and New York Cosmos this season in what's considered the semi-pro National Premiere Soccer League. The NPSL only plays a 12-game regular season schedule. The Armada plays in the Florida-based Sunshine Conference.

"Its important to get us some quality games. We want to play as many games as we can this year ... the Open Cup gives us the opportunity to play maybe five or six more games," Armada Coach Mark Lowry said.

"If we can get through that regionalized competition then it opens up nationally and you get the opportunity to play against the New York Red Bulls, the LA Galaxy, the Atlanta's, and teams like that, which for the fans is special...for the players its great to challenge themselves at that level," Lowry said.

The Armada started their NPSL regular season last Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Miami FC. That result, along with what Coach Lowry says is an improved Armada squad over last year, gives them confidence heading into the U.S. Open Cup.

"We are capable of making a run. It just means approaching every game with 100% concentration, 100% focus, and with a little bit of luck on our side, we can definitely make a run this year." Lowry said.

Admission to the Armada vs. Villages FC match on Sunday at JU is FREE. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

News and Notes:

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are on the road this weekend with a five-game series beginning Wednesday in Biloxi. They return home starting Monday, June 7 for a five-day homestand against the Tennessee Smokies, including a Wednesday, May 9 noon start and your normal Thirsty Thursday and Friday Fireworks nights on May 10 and 11. The Monday, May 7 game is also one of four "Dog Days" where you can bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark.

The Jacksonville Icemen announced their home schedule for next season this week. The team kicks off home play on October 13 against South Carolina. The biggest change for this coming season is that evening home games will start at 7 p.m., other than Friday nights which will continue to start at 7:30. The complete schedule along with ticket information is available here.

The Jacksonville Sharks are on a three-game losing streak, the latest a 55-21 rout against the Carolina Cobras. The Sharks are on the road this week at Maine before returning to Veterans Memorial Arena on May 12 against Lehigh Valley on "Hawaiian Night". Tickets start at $11 and are available here.

Tickets to the homestand start at $5 are available here

Back in the Minors author Neal Bennett is the former Digital Director at First Coast News and currently works for the station's owner, TEGNA Media. He's a big fan of all of Jacksonville's minor league teams and attends dozens of games per year.

