What will football in the spring look like? Athletic director gives his perspective

JU Athletic Director Alex Ricker-Gilbert lays out what must happen for fall sports to actually compete this spring

Jacksonville University and its parent ASUN Conference are different than the Power Five's -- the school's athletic director, Alex Ricker-Gilbert, wants that known, first and foremost.

“At our level, we’re not necessarily chartering flights. We’re not catering meals… we are much more often taking buses, making stops, going to restaurants, and then you start interacting with other schools," Ricker-Gilbert explained. Given those variables among other factors, the ASUN Conference -- like the Power Five's Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences -- postponed its fall sports season earlier this month. The ASUN does not sponsor football, but does feature men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and cross country in the fall.

"There’s just so much there to mitigate on top of what’s going on at your own school, that it became a huge challenge.... we're not far along in the progression of testing to put our student-athletes at risk by asking them to go on the road," he continued.

What will change between now and the spring that makes it less of a challenge?

Cost of testing, perhaps ("$60 a pop is a good price for a test -- and it's still expensive," Ricker-Gilbert chuckled). That's a good, chunk of change that the remaining three, Power Five conferences have -- in addition to catered meals and chartered flights.

The hope, of course, is that coronavirus case numbers will go down.

But perhaps the biggest opportunity the spring holds: time to plan. Having multiple, flexible contingency plans is something Ricker-Gilbert says the ASUN and all college sports must do, as opposed to hoping things would improve, as they did this fall.

It will also be important to understand: just because "fall sports" are moving to the fall, they won't necessarily look like "fall sports." And they won't for the next two years, says Ricker-Gilbert.

“We get in this mindset of ‘its going to look just like this.’ We’re gonna play March, April, May and then the kids are going to report for football camp in July. And that’s crazy. You can’t allow just two months off. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way. You can consider ‘what if it’s an eight week football season?’ What if it’s a six week season? What if we're done by March?

"You then have to start next fall (2021) later. And so maybe the first game of the football season – or the soccer or volleyball season – doesn’t start until October 1st…. I think it’s more of a two year cycle potentially and that’s how I would frame it, looking at a spring season, versus ‘oh, 2020 is going to be this way'. And then you gotta go exactly back to what football’s supposed to be in 2021. I just don’t think that’s the case.”

The first tangible step has taken place: regardless of how many games are played in the spring -- if any at all -- it won't count against student-athletes' eligibility. Ricker-Gilbert is a member of the NCAA's D1 Council that ruled this on Friday, August 20.

The next step: finding out if the NCAA plans to move its championships to the spring, so that conferences can make their schedules accordingly.

"Honestly, there's more flexibility without NCAA championships because you can then determine as a league when you wanna play those fall sports," Ricker-Gilbert explained. "But for our student-athletes' sake and for a competitive sake, you want to compete for a trophy."

Typically, a fall soccer and/or volleyball slate entails 20 regular season games. Ricker-Gilbert says he envisions about half of that schedule being played in the spring -- but now, with eligibility restored regardless of how many games are played, perhaps that number increases or decreases.

One thing is for sure -- and maybe not sponsoring football will be a feather in their cap: like their contemporaries, the ASUN Conference is going to try to play.