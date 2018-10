BALDWIN, Fla. -- Richie Coffey transferred to Baldwin from Oakleaf following his sophomore year, and has been a mainstay in the receiving corps ever since. His favorite subject in school is science, and if he's not playing in the N-F-L on Sundays, he'd like to work in football recruitment down the line. Whether you call him Richie, Richard, Dick or Rich: you meet this Indians senior once, and you feel like you've known him your whole life. He is our Athlete of the week.

© 2018 WTLV