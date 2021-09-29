Athlete of the Week: Fletcher's Aaron Hester

The senior outside linebacker and FSU commit is carrying on a legacy at Fletcher High School

Fletcher head football coach and former Florida Gator stand-out Ciatrick Fason has known Aaron Hester since Aaron was born.

That's because Aaron's father, Ron, was one of Fason's coaches his freshman year of high school -- at Fletcher, in 1998. Twenty-plus years later, Ron is still on the Fletcher staff -- Fason's staff -- while Aaron leads the way for the Senators on and off the field.

While Fletcher has started out 1-3 in Fason's first season as head coach, Hester and the Senators' defense have been nothing short of outstanding; the most points they've allowed was in a 19-15 opening loss to Sandalwood, and tall three of their losses have come by a touchdown or less. Hester, a Florida State commit, leads the way with 8.0 TFL and 3.0 sacks.