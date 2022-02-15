Athlete of the Week: Breezy Burnett

The University of Minnesota commit was a first team all-state selection last season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breezy Burnett brings energy and swagger to Trinity Christian softball.

"Breezy is just all energy all excitement 100 percent, all the time," Conquerors head coach JR Borden said.

The University of Minnesota commit has been a crucial piece to the Conquerors success the past few seasons, including the teams state championship run in 2019.

Burnett was a 2021 All-State First Team selection. She brings plenty of pop at the plate and in the field, but adds a lot off of it as well.