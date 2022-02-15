Athlete of the Week: Breezy Burnett

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breezy Burnett brings energy and swagger to Trinity Christian softball.
"Breezy is just all energy all excitement 100 percent, all the time," Conquerors head coach JR Borden said.
The University of Minnesota commit has been a crucial piece to the Conquerors success the past few seasons, including the teams state championship run in 2019.
Burnett was a 2021 All-State First Team selection. She brings plenty of pop at the plate and in the field, but adds a lot off of it as well.
"I try to add fun because some of the girls, the young girls, they seem intimidated, but I'm here to be a bigger sister. I don't want them to feel like they can't ask questions or anything I'm here with open arms always," Burnett said.