ASUN revises 2020-2021 men's basketball slate

The ASUN Conference announced changes to the 2020-21 Men's Basketball schedule on Tuesday afternoon; the league will maintain its 16-game schedule, but conduct it with a single-site format.



In the new format, league teams square off against one another in a two-game series on the same weekend with a one-day break in between. Unanimously recommended by the Athletics Administrators Committee and supported by the athletic trainers and the ASUN Medical Advisory Board, the ASUN Presidents' Council unanimously approved the new schedule. The amended format dramatically reduces the amount of contact among all league teams to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus and incidence of COVID-19.



For JU, the reloaded ASUN schedule gets things started on New Year's Eve with the first of two at Kennesaw State. The ASUN home-opening weekend will feature the 2021 edition of the River City Rumble with the first game tipping off on Thursday, Jan. 14 and the second on Saturday, Jan. 16.



Other home matchups for the Dolphins will be Liberty (Jan. 28, 30), Lipscomb (Feb. 11, 13) and Stetson (Feb. 25, 27), all programs that are expected to be at or near the top of the ASUN preseason polls. Subsequent road trips will be to North Alabama (Jan. 21, 23), Bellarmine (Feb. 4, 6) and FGCU (Feb. 18, 20).



The dates of the 2021 ASUN Men's Basketball Championship will be announced later. All games are tentative and subject to change. University policy regarding fan attendance at athletic venues will be reassessed at a later date. At present, fans are not permitted at athletic events.