JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week the Jaguars pledged 45,000 masks to the First Coast. This was inspired by former Jaguars' offensive lineman, Tony Boselli, who is recovering from COVID-19. But how much of an impact did this have on their family during that difficult period? It gave the Boselli's oldest son, Andrew, a life changing scare.

"The thought of losing my father, and he's 47, obviously never entered my mind until this happened."

Andrew also tested positive for the coronavirus, says that he never felt an impact from a sickness like he did with this one.

"I was running, lifting, feeling myself, and I woke up that next day a whole different person"

Andrew is slowly starting to feel 100% again after fighting off COVID-19. He is encouraging those who may not be taking COVID-19 and the social distancing order seriously, to start doing so.

"If we all follow guidelines we can get through this and get to do things we want to do"