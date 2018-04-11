JACKSONVILLE, FL-- After winning their last game of the season against Stanton, Andrew Jackson thought they had locked up a playoff spot. But based on strength of schedule it was declared that Andrew Jackson and Gadsden County (0-9) would have to see a coin flip decide their fate.

Andrew Jackson, who finished the season 4-5, got to call the coin toss. The school posted this statement about not making the playoffs this year:

"It is a sad day in sports as the fate our football team came down to a coin toss at 9 AM this morning."

© 2018 WTLV