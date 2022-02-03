Andrew Jackson heads to Lakeland looking for first state title since 1993

The Tigers will play Gibbs Thursday at 10 a.m. in the 4A state semifinals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's almost been two decades since Andrew Jackson boys basketball brought a state title back to Jacksonville - Too long for the six Tigers seniors.

"I lost the last three years. I need to win it," senior, James Morrow, said after the teams win over Bay in the 4A region 1 final.

The Tigers loaded up on their bus to head down to Lakeland for the state semifinals. Jackson will take on Gibbs Thursday at 10 a.m.

"Really just playing our role, being leaders, doing what we're supposed to do to help our team get better as well as each other. I feel like we don't have an individual leader we lead as a team together with the six seniors that we have," guard, Drayton McGauley, said.