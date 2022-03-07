Andrew Jackson football creed helped guide Tigers linebacker to his next home

The Tigers creed preaches accountability and building relationships. It's what led LB Grayson Howard to South Carolina, where he verbally committed last week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On every banner in Andrew Jackson football's weight room is the team creed.

"This is the beginning of a new day," Andrew Jackson linebacker and recent South Carolina commit, Grayson Howard, said.

It's the first line of the creed, a message that promotes consistent work ethic during triumphant and adverse times.

Howard and the rest of his teammates say the creed before every game, practice, workout, meal, etc.

It's formed the team's culture and its foundation of accountability.

"Everyday it keeps us grounded and keeps us humble and keeps us together," Howard said.

The creed has also allowed the Tigers to bond and form a special relationship. Howard's ability to build relationships is what caught the eye of so many top schools around the country.

"When you meet this young man you're going to feel like you've know him for a very long time because he'll be willing to give that much of himself to anybody," Tigers head coach, Christopher Foy, said.

Howard verbally committed to South Carolina last week. A school on the rise, much like the resurgence happening on main street.

"It's just like here, coach Foy came in here and he said trust me and we built that relationship with everybody that he's brought in and it's been great. Relationships always trump everything and it's proven that year after year," Howard said.