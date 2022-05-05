All four lines contributing for the Icemen during their playoff run

Jacksonville has 11 players who have scored at least two points during the playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Goaltending and defense were never going to be a question mark for Jacksonville heading into the playoffs.

Scoring depth was however.

It's showed up in a big way so far during the team's Kelly Cup Playoff run.

The Icemen have 11 players who scored at least 2 points during their 4-game series sweep over Atlanta in the first round.

"Yea it's huge when you go through a long playoff run you need everybody because it's an absolute grind you have the Hawerchuk's, the Lynch's, and a bunch of our defenseman are playing well right now too. When everyone's clicking, it's what you need to get over the top," head coach, Nick Luukko, said.

Jacksonville will open up its 7-game series against the Florida Everblades Friday at 7:30 p.m. on the road.

Below is the full schedule:

Game 1: Fri, May 6, 7:30 p.m. @ Florida

Game 2: Sat, May 7, 7:00 p.m. @ Florida

Game 3: Tue, May 10, 7:00 p.m. @ Jacksonville

Game 4: Wed, May 11, 7:00 p.m. @ Jacksonville

Game 5: Fri, May 13, 7:00 p.m. @ Jacksonville

Game 6: Mon, May 16, 7:30 p.m. @ Florida