All-Elite Wrestling makes its return to Jacksonville on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All-Elite Wrestling is set to make its return to Jacksonville on Friday.
The promotion started in Jacksonville in 2019 and called Daily's Place home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AEW President Tony Khan said this week's show will feature some of the top names in AEW including MJF, world champion Jon Moxley, and former Jacksonville University women's basketball player, Jade Cargill.
"Jade Cargill is a huge part of AEW, a former JU basketball player and one of the most dominant women's wrestlers on the planet one of the most dominant wrestlers on the planet period frankly" Khan said. "Great to have Jade not only part of the Jacksonville community but also here in AEW and we'll see if she's going to secure that belt physically back, but she's a great champion for AEW."
AEW Rampage starts Friday night at 8 at Daily's Place and will air on TNT.