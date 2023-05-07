Alex Smith cherishes starting role with hometown Jax Armada FC

Smith's soccer career started as a kid playing at the club level for the Armada. The Georgia Southern senior is starting at center back this summer for the Armada.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Alex Smith grew up in Jacksonville playing football and basketball, until he fell in love with a new sport.

"You know was watching the 2006 World Cup and me as a little guy I was like 'What's this?' I was fascinated by it and took it by storm," Smith said.

Smith then began playing club soccer for Jacksonville Armada FC.

"It was easy access because it was right there and so that's how it kind of came off and then I had great coaches like Tommy and Pat Cannon who helped me and helped me grow," Smith said.

Smith starts at center back for the Armada.

A full circle moment for a player who has had his fair share of adversity.

"Against UNC went up for a header and just came down and I felt it and from that moment I was like 'Yeah, I'm out for the season," Smith said.

Smith missed most of his sophomore season at Georgia Southern due to an injury.

However, he came back stronger his junior season, even scoring the game-winning goal against UNF which was the school he grew up wanting to go to.

Now he's back playing for his hometown Armada which he calls a dream come true.

He's got a lot of fans in the stands too.

"My neighbors come out. Obviously my parents. My brother from Orlando he'll come back and watch and that's super special because he's the reason why I'm playing," Smith said.

Smith is glad to be healthy, and he's ready to give it his all to help the Armada to a championship.