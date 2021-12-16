After Trent Baalke was kept on, some Jaguars fans switched Twitter profile pics to clown emoji with Shad Khan's mustache

Baalke was named interim general manager after Dave Caldwell was fired in November 2020 before being promoted to the job full-time this past January.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — News that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has retained general manager Trent Baalke hasn't been met with much happiness from Jaguars fans.

Quite a few have taken to Twitter, changing their profile pic to that of a clown emoji with Khan's trademark handlebar mustache.

Baalke, 57, was hired by the Jaguars in February 2020 to serve as director of player personnel to replace Chris Polian, who was fired after seven seasons with the Jaguars.

Baalke was on hand for the hiring of Urban Meyer as the Jaguars' head coach. The team won just two of the 11 games Meyer was in charge before his firing on Dec. 16.