Could we be getting a weekly Tuesday night show out the Khans' new wrestling promotion, AEW? The company's trademark filing suggests so.

There were a lot of questions answered at All Elite Wrestling's 'Double or Nothing' rally held in Downtown Jacksonville Tuesday. We learned that woman would be paid equal to men, wrestlers will have access to benefits like health insurance, Chris Jericho is all in, and more.

Something not discussed at the rally was the platform in which fans would be consuming the product. Will a streaming service like Youtube, Amazon, or Hulu pick it up? Or will they cut a deal with a cable network?

While that question remains unanswered, we may have found out the name and day of their wrestling show because of a trademark they filed for November 5, 2018.

According to trademark database USPTO.gov, All Elite Wrestling, LLC filed a trademark for the name Tuesday Night Dynamite.

Nothing has been confirmed by AEW or Tony Khan, but speculation would lead you to believe AEW has a Tuesday night wrestling show planned in the future.

WWE Smackdown LIVE currently airs Tuesday nights on the USA Network, but will be moving to Friday nights on FOX starting October 4.