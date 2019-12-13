Wrestling fans, get pumped! AEW is returning to Jacksonville on New Year's Day for a special homecoming show. The show, "Dynamite," will be on Jan. 1 at Daily's Place at TIAA Bank Field at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $29.75 to $99.75.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
Wrestling fans, get pumped! AEW is returning to Jacksonville on New Year's Day for a special homecoming show. The show, "Dynamite," will be on Jan. 1 at Daily's Place at TIAA Bank Field at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $29.75 to $99.75.