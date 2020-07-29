ACC officially changes fall sports calendar, football will play "10+1" schedule

Notre Dame joins the conference for 2020 as season is a-go, but won't start until September 7

The next domino has fallen as schools across the nation prepare for the upcoming college football season.

The ACC has announced its member schools will play 10 conference games in 2020 and one non-conference game. Competition will begin the week of September 7, with the conference championship in Charlotte -- and thus, the end of the season -- scheduled for either December 12 or December 19. Additionally, Notre Dame has been added to the conference for this upcoming football season only; the Fighting Irish already play in the ACC for all other sports, but not football, where they are an FBS-Independent. All TV revenue from the Notre Dame's NBC broadcasts will be shared equally by all 15 member schools.

The conference will do away with divisions in 2020, instead opting for a system in which the two teams with the best winning percentage will advance to the ACC Championship Game in December. That game will be hosted at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The lone, non-conference game that teams will be allowed to compete in must be hosted in the state of the ACC institution. This combined with the delayed start to the season most likely means that Florida State's previously scheduled game with West Virginia in Atlanta on August 29 will be cancelled.

Read the full report of the ACC COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group ⬇️https://t.co/3QEXS7JxWf pic.twitter.com/5mqinJsME4 — The ACC (@theACC) July 29, 2020

What else does this mean for Florida's two ACC member schools -- Florida State and Miami?

Florida State's schedule will now feature the following:

Home Opponents:

- Clemson

- Georgia Tech

- North Carolina

- Pitt

- Virginia

Away Opponents:

- Duke

- Louisville

- Miami

- NC State

- Notre Dame

Miami's schedule will now feature the following:

Home Opponents:

- Florida State

- Georgia Tech

- North Carolina

- Pitt

- Virginia

Away Opponents:

- Clemson

- Louisville

- NC State

- Virginia Tech

- Wake Forrest