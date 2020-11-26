Terry Parker’s Aaron Bell the nation’s fastest 60m prepping for season

Jacksonville native is among the nation's most elite track student-athletes

Terry Parker’s Aaron Bell hasn’t competed since he ran in the Carl Lewis Invitational in Houston, Texas back in January. An event that, with his win, launched him onto the national scene and caught the attention of former Olympic sprinter Carl Lewis.

“That's probably one of the greatest and most locked in high school races I had ever seen. It was just amazing that I did that," Bell said.

Bell, who wasn’t even born when Lewis was competing in the Olympics, is now entertaining multiple scholarship offers.

“It's crazy when you meet somebody who has been there. He has the record of being one of the fastest humans to ever walk the earth. And they're comparing yourself to them it's just an amazing feeling," Bell said.

But it almost never happened. He began his high school career at Raines High School. Coaches told him he was too slow to run the 60M and that he should only focus on the 400M, an event he excelled in. But determined to compete in the short sprint, Bell transferred from Raines to Terry Parker where he reunited with the coach and man he says is like a dad to him: Darryl White. Bell says coach White knows how to bring the best out of him. The decision to transfer proved to be the right one. Now, Bell is considered the fastest 60m high school sprinter in the nation and now has multiple Power-Five offers. Coach White says that Bell has not reached his full potential, and that the sky is still the limit.