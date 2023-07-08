A new attitude for the Westside Wolverines

One of their goals is to prove that this year's squad is not the same ol' Westside Wolverines.



Coach Randall says in addition to working hard and changing their mentality, they've gotten more involved in the community.



The Wolverines cleaned up neighborhoods over off 103rd on the westside of Jacksonville.



Randall says he had to make some changes, like taking more ownership in what he wants from his players.



The Wolverines have high expectations and they want to win the district championship and make a postseason run.