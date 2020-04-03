It was an extra-special night for Vermont on Tuesday night but not because the Catamounts wrapped up a championship regular season with an 85-62 victory over Albany — but because of the presence of Josh Speidel, who was a highly-touted recruit out of high school but suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2015 before he could play a game.

Speidel walked out onto the court with his family on Vermont's Senior Night to a thunderous ovation. He started the game and after Albany was allowed to score uncontested, Speidel did the same on the other end before exiting.

NCAA's March Madness Twitter account wrote Tuesday, "Five years after a car accident put him in a coma, senior Josh Speidel scored the first points of his @UVMmbb [University of Vermont UVM Men's Basketball] career.

RELATED: Coronavirus advisory panel created by NCAA

RELATED: 6 dead in US from coronavirus as more states announce first cases

Speidel said, "It's a dream come true to look in the box score seeing No. 32, Josh Speidel -- it's a dream come true, and I couldn't be more happier," USA Today reported.

The opening tip was won by Albany who scored fast as part of an agreement which was arranged. It allowed Vermont to hand over the ball to Speidel for a his layup.

The game was stopped by officials, the players and coaches from both teams cheered and congratulated Speidel before he left the court, receiving rousing cheers and a standing ovation from the crowd.

"I did it. I'm a college basketball player. I scored in a college basketball game ... you can't take that away from me. I'm just so forever grateful," he said.