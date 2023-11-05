34th Annual Wolfson Children's Hospital Bass Tournament kicks off Thursday, May 18 in Palatka

There will be about 400 boats in the water for the main event including up to $10,000 in prize money and a raffle drawing for a brand new 2023 Bullet 21XRS model boat.

"You talk to the fishermen and so many people's lives have been touched by Wolfson Children's Hospital whether it's a family member or their own children and that I think is why we've had such great cohesiveness with the tournament. People fish this tournament often and it's the only one that they fish. But it's for the reason that it exists is why they continue to support it," Dean said.