2023 NFL Draft: Tracking the Jags draft picks

The Jags drafted Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison in the first round. Then, on day two they drafted TE Brenton Strange out of Penn State and RB Tank Bigsby from Auburn.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — And the pick is in!

The Jags traded back twice in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft before picking Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison 27th overall.

With the 27th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison!



@Ayee_Tonn | @FieldsCadillac pic.twitter.com/yevGmrF2LQ — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 28, 2023

Harrison hails from Washington, D.C. and played in 34 games at Oklahoma.

As a junior last season, Harrison allowed just one sack and no QB hits in 447 pass-blocking plays for the Sooners.

He was named All-Big 12 last season and in 24 starts for the Sooners he started 23 times at left tackle and once at right tackle.

The Jags once again traded back from the 56th overall pick to the 61st overall pick, drafting Penn State TE Brenton Strange in the second round.

Strange is a former four-star recruit from Parkersburg, WV who transferred from West Virginia to Penn State.

Last season with the Nittany Lions, Strange started all 13 games and caught 32 balls for 362 yards receiving. He finished third team All-Big Ten last season.

With the 61st pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select Penn State TE Brenton Strange!

@BrentonStrange | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/JeBrDkyBih — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 29, 2023

Strange spoke to the media after his selection in the second round Friday night.

He said he didn't talk to the Jags before the Draft, but is excited to join the Jags and called them a young team with some great players, including tight end Evan Engram who he says he's looked up to.

"When I saw Jacksonville's number I knew that Coach (Pederson) uses the tight ends just from watching him and everywhere he's been he's had some great tight ends and he knows how to use them so I'm very excited. Especially to learn from a guy like Evan Engram I've been watching him since college, taken bits and pieces from his game. He's a great player so I'm excited to get to work," Strange said.

With the 88th overall pick the Jags selected running back Tank Bigsby out of Auburn.

With the 88th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select Auburn RB Tank Bigsby!@tank_bigsby | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/SR6YPKn8S9 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 29, 2023

Some experts expect Bigsby, who finished 7th all time in rushing yards at Auburn, to be the Jags No. 2 running back behind Travis Etienne Jr.

Bigsby had 25 career touchdowns and 13 100-yard games while at Auburn and brings a physical, bruising running style to the Jags.