2023 NFL Draft: Tracking local prospects in the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are 13 football prospects from the First Coast who could be drafted in this year's NFL Draft.

The first local prospect to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft was former Trinity Christian safety Chamarri Conner, who went to the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at 119 overall.

Conner went on to play defensive back at Virginia Tech, where he finished ranked 10th all-time in career tackles with 311.

Former Pierce County quarterback standout and two-time national champion at Georgia Stetson Bennett was drafted 128th overall by the Los Angeles Rams.

Bennett joins fellow Georgia Bulldog Matthew Stafford in the Rams quarterback room.

Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022 and finished his career at Georgia with 8,428 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 530 rushing yards.

Former Providence School tight end standout Will Mallory was drafted 162nd overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Mallory finished his Miami career with 115 catches for 1,544 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

Mallory, whose father Mike coached in the NFL and college for over 30 years, led ACC tight ends with 42 receptions and 538 receiving yards last season.

Former Brunswick Pirate and Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was drafted 174th overall by the Los Angeles Rams.

McClendon joins fellow Bulldog Stetson Bennett on the Rams.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound McClendon finished his senior season at Georgia Coaches' All-SEC First Team.

He started all 15 games for Georgia during their 2021 national championship season and started at right tackle in 13 of 14 appearances last season for the Bulldogs.

The Houston Texans drafted former Bartram Trail wideout Xavier Hutchinson 205th overall.

Hutchinson had a great college career at Iowa State where he was a Biletnikoff Award Finalist as one of the country's top receivers last season.

He was also an AP First Team All-American last season while breaking his own single-season Big 12 record with 107 receptions.

He finished his Cyclones career with 2,929 receiving yards, which was good for the third most in Iowa State history.

The New England Patriots drafted former Mandarin wideout Demario Douglas 210th overall.

Douglas led Liberty in receiving the past two seasons.

Former Sandalwood defensive back Ameer Speed was drafted 214th overall by the New England Patriots.

Speed, who transferred from Georgia to Michigan State for his final college season, had 62 total tackles, one tackle for a loss and five passes defended last season for the Spartans.

He also played in 48 games for the Bulldogs and was a part of Georgia's 2021 national championship team.

UAB running back and Starke native DeWayne McBride was drafted 222nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Last season as a junior at UAB, McBride finished the season as the nation's leading rusher with 1,713 yards and he also rushed for 19 touchdowns.

He was the only Group of 5 player to be a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award which is awarded to the top running back in college football.

With the 226th pick the Jags drafted former Baker County Wildcat offensive lineman Cooper Hodges.

Hodges was a four-time All-Sun Belt selection while at Appalachian State and started at right tackle in all 51 of his college games.

He played more than 3,500 snaps in his career and only allowed seven sacks in 1,668 pass-blocking snaps.

Hodges was invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl where he played offensive guard.

Glynn Academy grad and Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his college career at Georgia, Podlesny went 61 of 74 on field goals and his longest field goal was 53 yards.

As a senior last season, Podlesny hit 26 of 29 field goal attempts and went 73-for-74 on PATs.

Former Fleming Island Golden Eagle and Wake Forest linebacker Ryan Smenda was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Smenda had 355 tackles in his college career at Wake Forest which is good for the eighth-most in program history.