2023 NFL Draft: Jags draft Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison 27th overall

The Jags traded back twice from the 24th overall pick to draft Harrison at 27. They also picked up three additional draft picks in this year's Draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anton Harrison is the newest Jaguar.

After trading back twice from the 24th overall pick, the Jags drafted the former Oklahoma offensive tackle at 27th overall Thursday night in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jags General Manager Trent Baalke and Head Coach Doug Pederson said Harrison stood out to them since the NFL Combine and they feel he can add versatility to their offensive line, especially with the departure of starting RT Jawaan Taylor this offseason and the news of starting LT Cam Robinson's violation of the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy.

"For me the interaction we had with him at the Combine stood out. Really a mature young man. Good head on his shoulders. Spoke well about a lot of things. Spoke well of his family. That was important to him. That's important to us. Just really felt the culture fit was ideal for us," Baalke said.