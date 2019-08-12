First Coast-area teams have avoided the frozen tundras of Detroit and New York City once again this bowl season.

Following its loss in the SEC Championship game, Number Five Georgia (11-2) will head to the Sugar Bowl for the second straight year. The Dawgs will face the Big 12 runner-up Baylor (11-2) on January 1, 2020. Kick-off from New Orleans is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. EST, with the game televised on ESPN. It will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two.

Number Nine Florida will head to a New Year's Six Bowl Game for the second straight season, and the second time under head coach Dan Mullen. The Gators (10-2) will play the ACC's runner-up, Virginia (9-4) in the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2019. Kick-off from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8 p.m., with this game also being televised on ESPN. The Gators are undefeated in their three previous trips to the Orange Bowl; this will mark just the second meeting between Florida and Virginia, with the Gators having won the only other match-up.

A year removed from missing a bowl game, Florida State returns to the postseason and will head to the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The Noles (6-6) will face Arizona State (7-5). The game is set for December 31, 2019, with a noon kick-off. It has not been determined who will coach for Florida State; the school named Mike Norvell its new head football coach on Sunday.

Miami (6-6) is also bowl-bound and will head to Shreveport, Louisiana, to face Louisana Tech (9-3) in the Independence Bowl. Kick-off on December 26 is scheduled for 4 p.m.