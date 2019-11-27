MADISON, Wis. — At 104 years old, Florence Teeters is still trying new things.

While sitting in a blind last year with her son, Bill, Florence was motivated to give deer hunting a try.

So, this year, Teeters got her first hunting license and it didn't take long before she bagged her first buck.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, on opening day of the nine-day Wisconsin deer hunting season, while set up on her land in Price County, roughly two hours into their hunt, Florence shot her first buck.

"This speaks to the adage that you should never underestimate the power of our senior citizens. After raising a family of hunters, this young lady chose this opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's long-established tradition of deer hunting. We join the rest of Wisconsinites in celebrating her outstanding accomplishment," said DNR Secretary-designee Preston D. Cole in a press release from the Wisconsin DNR. "On behalf of the DNR, we thank Mrs. Teeters for her participation in this year's annual gun deer hunt and for helping keep Wisconsin's hunting heritage alive. This proves that Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season is for every generation."

Florence Teeters stands with her first buck on her first hunt at age 104.

Bill Ball

According to the DNR Go Wild database (the DNR license issuance systems), preliminary data shows Florence to be the oldest person to date to purchase a gun deer license and harvest a deer.

"She was so excited and saying 'I got a buck! I got a buck!'" said her son Bill in the release.

