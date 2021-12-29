It's not over yet: 6 things to do before 2021 ends

Finishing 2021 on a high note can set the stage for a great 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are in the final days of 2021 and even though many people have already considered this year to be over, you shouldn't count it out just yet.

There are things you still can do to close out this year on a high note. Don't think of it as a to-do list but more like a way to reflect and celebrate all that this year was and prepare yourself for what the new year has in store for you.

So, before you kick off 2022, here are some things you may want to do before the year ends!

1. Set goals for 2022

New Year's resolutions may not work for everyone but it never hurts to think about what you want to work towards next year.

When setting goals it's good to be intentional and direct. Some people like to set goals that they can work on all year long. For example, "By the end of 2022, I want to have finished reading 12 books." Meanwhile, some may prefer to set smaller goals that they believe they can accomplish within a few weeks or months. Like, "This year I want to find a yoga instructor that works with my schedule and enroll in a yoga class."

Furthermore, the size and timespan of the goal don't really matter, what matters is setting goals that are realistic and that would bring you one step closer to the kind of overall progress you’d like to make in the next twelve months.

2. Create a list of all of the things you've achieved this year

Each time we approach the end of the year some people may find themselves dwelling on what went wrong, or what they didn't get to accomplish.

Reflection is a natural process this time of year but that doesn't mean you can't stop and pat yourself on the back while doing so.

And before you start to doubt yourself and claim you haven't accomplished anything, If you really sat down to think about it, I bet that won't be the case.

Your achievements don’t have to be major things like a job promotion or buying a house, they can be simple things that should also be recognized and celebrated.

Are you happier now than you were at the start of the year? That's an achievement.

Did you save more money this year compared to how much you saved last year? That's an achievement too.

Whether it's big or small, every win is important and should be celebrated.

3. Clean/ organize your home and workspace

Clutter, dust, and anything you haven't used all year has got to go. When the clock strikes 12 on January 1 you want to be able to look around and start your new year with a clean and fresh atmosphere at home and when you head back to work.

Most people clean their homes on a weekly or daily basis, but this is about going a step further for the new year. Go digging in your closet and get rid of those clothes you can't fit anymore or even clean out your desk drawer that still has irrelevant paperwork from five years ago.

Doing this will help usher in a fresh start and allow you to have a clearer mindset for the upcoming year.

4. Make time for self-care

Even though 2022 is just a few days away, it's not too late to squeeze some last-minute self-care time in to 2021.

This is essential because it will give you time to recharge. You worked all year long and now during these final days, it's time to take care of YOU! Self-care doesn't only mean spending the day at the spa. It could be as simple as going on a walk at a nice park or even binge-watching your favorite TV show.

However you decide to spend this time is left up to you. As long as you are spending it resting your mind, not worrying and living in the moment.

5. Evaluate your health

Many people spent this year worrying about the coronavirus and trying to avoid catching it. But, if you had to sit down and grade your overall health, would you deserve an A+?

For some, that may not be the case and that's why before the year ends you should take the time and really evaluate your health. Both physical and mental.

It's good to ask yourself questions like, how often did I exercise this year? Did I attend all of my doctor's appointments? Were there times where I felt mentally drained this year?

If you aren't happy with the answers to all of your questions, then it may be good to think about how you can improve your health next year.

6. Share what you're grateful for

One of the best parts about closing out a year is realizing that you survived 12 months that have been filled with many highs and lows.

Some may have experienced heartbreaks, health scares and tragic losses. While others got to experience graduations, promotions and new family additions. Whether you dealt with one or the other or even both, you made it to the end.

Sharing what you're grateful for doesn't have to be done in a long Facebook post, it could be as personal as writing down 10 things in a journal and sharing it with a close friend or mentioning your gratitude in a conversation with family members.

And while you're sharing what you are grateful for it's important to also thank the people who've been by your side this year. Sharing your gratitude shows your appreciation and may also help others realize what they are grateful for.