As children around the First Coast return to school - or start the first day of their school journey - First Coast news has you covered with your ultimate back-to-school guide.

FYI: Trinity Christian Academy cancels first day of school after thunderstorm knocks out power

LATEST TRAFFIC:

*All lanes of Normandy Blvd are closed from Yellow Water to POW-MIA Memorial Parkway due to a traffic crash with life-threatening injuries.

TRAFFIC TIPS:

The first Monday back-to-school can be a stressful time on the road. Here are some tips to navigating your child's the first day back with ease according to the National Safety Council.

Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas

Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school

Don't block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to turn

It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children

According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are only 4 to 7 years old, and they're usually walking. Be extra careful this week!

WEATHER:

Not as hot but it's not the heat but the humidity on Monday is a big talker.

This has prompted a heat advisory once again between noon and 6 p.m. with highs in the lower to middle 90s inland and a heat index of 105 to 110.

There will be cooling thunderstorms getting an earlier start with an onshore flow kicking up and this will impact school pick-up.

PICTURES:

