As children around the First Coast return to school - or start the first day of their school journey - First Coast news has you covered with your ultimate back-to-school guide.
FYI: Trinity Christian Academy cancels first day of school after thunderstorm knocks out power
LATEST TRAFFIC:
*All lanes of Normandy Blvd are closed from Yellow Water to POW-MIA Memorial Parkway due to a traffic crash with life-threatening injuries.
TRAFFIC TIPS:
The first Monday back-to-school can be a stressful time on the road. Here are some tips to navigating your child's the first day back with ease according to the National Safety Council.
- Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas
- Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school
- Don't block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to turn
- It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children
According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are only 4 to 7 years old, and they're usually walking. Be extra careful this week!
WEATHER:
Not as hot but it's not the heat but the humidity on Monday is a big talker.
This has prompted a heat advisory once again between noon and 6 p.m. with highs in the lower to middle 90s inland and a heat index of 105 to 110.
There will be cooling thunderstorms getting an earlier start with an onshore flow kicking up and this will impact school pick-up.
PICTURES:
