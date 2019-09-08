The Jacksonville Landing will cease to exist in the coming weeks. On Your Side wants to hear your stories and see your photos showing the memories you've made there.

Shannon Meek shared a photo with us of her son attending his first concert at The Landing.

Red jumpsuit apparatus ❤️ Best concert ever at the landing. - Jennifer Spencer via Facebook

The Jacksonville Landing is now completely surrounded by fencing awaiting its future with a wrecking ball in the coming weeks. Share your Jacksonville Landing photos, videos and stories here using the hashtag #GMJ:

June 25, 1988: Bob Hamilton and his niece, Ashley Rust, 6, watch the fireworks display on the first anniversary of the opening of The Jacksonville Landing. (Times-Union archive)

The Florida-Times Union