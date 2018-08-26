War hero and longtime senator John McCain passed away on Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.
According to a statement, McCain was surrounded by family when he passed. The senator had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer last summer. It was announced on Friday that he would cease medical treatment.
His daughter Meghan McCain posted an emotional statement of her own to Twitter Saturday night, expressing her love and gratefulness for her father.
Senator Chuck Schumer spoke on Saturday night, proposing that they rename the Russell Building in McCain's honor. "You can't replace a man like that," he said.
President Trump and other leaders reacted to news of his death on Saturday night.