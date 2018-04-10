Jacksonville's WW Ranch Motocross Park has been selected by NBC Sports and MX Sports Pro to host the inaugural Florida National motocross event on June 22, 2019.

“I am so excited for WW Ranch and the City of Jacksonville to be hosting this national event. Our team of Ty Petway, Airstream Ventures and Visit Jacksonville will put together a great event for our community,” said Wayne Scarborough Jr., owner of WW Ranch Motocross Park. “I want to thank the MX Sports team for their support as we work to make this event in world-class and showcase Jacksonville to the nation on NBC.”

The Westside's prestigious motocross park hosted the final round of the 2017 FIM MXGP season.

For more information on next year's race, you can visit promotocross.com or airstreamventures.com.

