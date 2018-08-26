JACKSONVILLE, Fl. -- A DC-based gamer posted to Twitter that he was injured in a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Drini Gjoka, 19, is a former student of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School, according to the student newspaper. In the article, Gjoka describes himself as the "best Madden player in the world."

Reports say that the shooting happened at Madden video game tournament. Gjoka is part of the professional team Complexity Gaming and maintains a YouTube channel that features videos of himself playing Madden.

He was participating in the tournament and was live-tweeting it in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

Then, shots rang out.

Complexity says Gjoka was grazed in the hand, but was away from the scene “and safe.”

Gjoka posted to Twitter that “tourney just got shot up,” and that he had been hit in the thumb.

He described the shooting as the “worst day of my life.”

“I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second,” he wrote to Twitter.

Complexity Gaming's Founder and CEO Jason Lake released the following statement: We're obviously shocked and saddened by this afternoon's events. Our player, Drini, was hit in the thumb but is going to be fine. He managed to escape and run down the street to a nearby gym. He's currently cooperating with the authorities and we will be flying him out of Jacksonville as soon as we are given the green light from the officials on the ground.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported "multiple fatalities” in the shooting.

