We're coming up on a month of zoos and wildlife conservations being empty. Though the animals are being cared for, these businesses are hurting.

The director of the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, a place that's managed to stay open through World War II and the Great Depression, says this is the worst that business has ever been.

Under normal circumstances, this Easter weekend would be a big business opportunity. Now, these businesses are simply trying to increase brand awareness, hosting viewers the only way they can now: virtually.

The alligator farm cashing in on the trend with weekly Facebook Live education lessons.

Speaking of virtual, the Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary also recently announced a Facebook Live Easter event and the Jacksonville Zoo released pictures on social media to show off the deep cleaning and painting they're using the time for.

St. Augustine Wild Reserve is still doing tours, but the owner says the cost to run it isn't what they're getting in donations.

"The animals still need our care," said a zookeeper at the Jacksonville Zoo. "The animals notice it right away. They watch our guests just like our guests watch them."

Some workers are furloughed at the alligator farm and the rest are split into two groups as a safety precaution.

"The revenue has gone to zero and like I said we're paying all these people to feed animals and we're paying to feed animals and so forth," Brueggen said.

However, the animals are still in their regular routines.

"We still want the animals to do all the things that they do," Brueggen said. "So we're still bringing them into the theater and training with them so they don't get out of the habit of doing the things that we do for wildlife shows and for conservation talks. So yeah it's a little creepy to perform to no audience at all."

Though closed to the public, their mission persists.

"We are a conservation organization so the message will be 'these are cool animals and here's why they're cool and here's why you need to conserve them,'" Brueggen said.

Zoos and wildlife sanctuaries are accepting donations on their websites. Visit them here: St. Augustine Alligator Farm, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary, St. Augustine Wild Reserve.