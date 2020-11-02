The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to hold a briefing Tuesday to provide updates on the coronavirus breakout that has killed more than 1,000 people.

The respiratory virus, which has has flu-like symptoms, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Its origins were linked to an infected animal at the city's seafood market, which sells exotic wildlife.

The outbreak has infected more than 14,550 people globally, reports AP.

Earlier this month, the United States declared a public health emergency because the virus.

Officials say that the risk to the general public remains low. This latest case in Massachusetts brings the number of confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the U.S. to 8.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also announced that President Donald Trump will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus.

