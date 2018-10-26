By Matthew Farina mfarina@Jacksonville.com

Florida Times Union

The Geico Skytypers treated guests to a private showing of its six World War II advanced training airplanes Thursday afternoon in preparation for its performance at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show this weekend.

The airshow team, which is based out of Long Island, N.Y., visits Jacksonville Beach every other year to showcase its SNJ-2 aircraft and perform coordinated flight maneuvers using its “skytyping” technology.

The SNJ-2, according to the Skytypers website is a single-engine, glass-covered cockpit WWII trainer. The plane goes by many names: the T-6 Texan (U.S. Army Air Corps) and the Harvard (Royal Air Force), but was most affectionately known as the “pilot maker” by crew members, according to the website.

Commanding Officer Larry Arken, whose father, Mort Arken, founded the Skytypers and patented skytyping in the early 1970s, said he’s eager to build on his family’s legacy.

“It’s been my goal to create a world-class organization while carrying on my dad’s dream,” said Arken, who also flies passenger planes for commercial airlines. “The team and I hope we get people excited during the show since we offer something unique compared to other flight entertainers.”

Arken said the Skytypers started as an innovative advertising company that expelled special smoke from its planes during flight patterns to create messages and symbols. As the concept gained popularity, Arken said the Skytypers started performing at select shows before taking their talents to larger events.

“Now we do at least 15 shows per year,” said Arken. “The 2018 NAS Jax Air Show is a big one for us since this is where the Blue Angels got their start.”

Besides the GEICO Skytypers and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the air show offers a full slate of on-the-ground events which include face painting and a kids zone with inflatables. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with shows starting at 10 a.m.

The Coast Guard has scheduled a safety zone on the St. Johns River that begins 8 a.m. Friday and will last until 5 p.m. daily through Sunday.

Officials say the safety zone, a one-square mile (no boating) area located near the Naval Air Station, is necessary to protect the public from hazards associated with aerial flight demonstrations.

© Florida Times-Union