Intuition Ale Works is throwing a shell of a good party Thursday to benefit turtle conservation efforts on Thursday. The best part? It's totally free!

The Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), Intuition Ale Works, Jacksonville Zoo, and Jacksonville Herpetological Society are teaming up to bring you an event called 'Drink Beer. Save Turtles' where they will have live turtles and tortoises, turtle merchandise and a charity raffle.

According to TSA, well over 50% of the planet's turtle species are threatened with extinction, the greatest extinction risk of any vertebrates.

They say that species like the Radiated Tortoises of Madagascar are in rapid decline. Turtle conservationists, hobbyists, academics, researchers, and educators are coming together now, more than ever, to ensure these timeless animals remain inhabitants of Earth.

Proceeds from this event benefit the TSA's turtle conservation efforts around the world.

The event is free to attend but if you want to grab a beer it will cost you a few bucks. It starts at 4 p.m.

Find more information about the event here.

