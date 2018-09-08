Jacksonville Fire and Rescue worked Thursday afternoon to remove a trapped person near a downtown demolition project.

The Liberty Street demolition project was in progress in the 300 block of E. Bay St. when JFRD tweeted that a person's leg was trapped by a concrete slab.

Crews are responding to the 300 block of E Bay Street to a person whose legged is trapped by a concrete slab. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 9, 2018

JFRD has since reported that the person has been freed and the situation is under control.

First Coast News has reached out to the City for information on if any of the downtown projects will be delayed because of this incident.

