Deputies are searching for the drivers of the car that allegedly ran over a woman's legs while she was sunbathing in Nassau County on Wednesday, causing injuries.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 4:30 PM, a 38-year-old woman was lying on her back on the beach near the shoreline at Peters Point Park on Amelia Island. That's when deputies say the front left tire of a Jeep Wrangler ran over her legs.

Deputies says that the Jeep left the scene and headed toward SR-200.

Deputies say that witnesses described the vehicle as a newer model Jeep Wrangler either white or light gray in color with a black canvas top, with a spare tire on the back and two people inside.

The woman was taken by Nassau County Fire & Rescue to Nassau Baptist Hospital and treated for injuries to her legs. They have not released specific information regarding the extent of her injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and deputies are asking anyone who may have information or know the whereabouts of the vehicle to call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174.